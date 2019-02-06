The Nene Valley Railway has received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £50,000 for a year-long project to help it run better.

The money will fund a scheme called 'Strengthening Good Governance at the Nene Valley Railway' which focusses on the winner workings of an important 12-month project which focuses on the internal workings of the organisation.

It will enable them to bring in experts to undertake reviews of its structure and operations, recommend and develop training for staff, managers and board members and better equip it for further future growth by strengthening the management structure.

The railway says a more professional Nene Valley Railway can then move confidently into 2020 showing increased benefits to visitors, volunteers, staff members and the community at large.

NVR General Manager, Sarah Piggott said “To secure the grant from the National Lottery is a tremendous boost for the Railway. We have worked hard in recent years to get Nene Valley Railway on the map for tourism and as a key museum and heritage site in the east of England. The grant will enable us to afford much needed expert advice, to look at the organisation as whole and to ensure we are on the right track. Everyone at the railway works so hard on the day to day, so to have this support to help secure our future is so important and really exciting for us.”

Marketing manager Jerry Thurston said the scheme will identify training opportunities and courses to help staff run the railway better.

He said: "It's very, very useful grant for our specific purposes. We can buy all the trains in the world but if we don't run a good railway it's not good. It seems dry but it's very important."

Nene Valley Railway is a standard gauge heritage railway running for 7.5 miles between Peterborough and Yarwell in Cambridgeshire.

The line follows the route of the old London and North Western Railway branch line between Northampton and Peterborough.

The purpose of the NVR is to contribute to the cultural life of the Peterborough area by promoting an understanding, and appreciation of railways.

The NVR is run by a team of 16 core paid staff supported by a workforce of over 250 volunteers. With over 70,000 visitors a year, an education programme hosting over 2,000 schoolchildren, and a membership of over 1,200, the NVR plays an important role in stimulating an interest in, and understanding of, our railway heritage. It is a working museum

The National Lottery Fund invests money to help people across the UK explore, enjoy and protect the heritage they care about - from the archaeology under our feet to the historic parks and buildings we love, from precious memories and collections to rare wildlife. www.hlf.org.uk.