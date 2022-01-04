A £500,000 upgrade of warden call systems is under way for a council's sheltered housing schemes.

Although fully functional, South Kesteven District Council's existing systems are nearing their end of life and, as the UK’s communications network will complete its move from analogue to digital by 2025, a digital upgrade is necessary.

A significant proportion of the council’s sheltered housing schemes have Tunstall warden call systems installed, which the company is now upgrading in more than 1,000 homes.

Welland Mews, Stamford

Work began in June and will be completed in phases up to June 2025.

Cabinet member for housing and property, Coun Robert Reid (Con - Bourne Austerby) said: “We needed a solution that could keep people safe today, but also ensure equipment was fit or the future.

“The digital transition means we will be able to offer faster and more personalised responses to residents and provide us with a platform to develop our service as technology advances.

South Kesteven District Council

“This programme represents a significant investment for the council, so we wanted to take a measured approach which gave us time to explore all the options and ensure we were making the best decision for our residents.

“We are confident we are deploying the right solutions and can phase delivery well ahead of the impending digital switchover.”

Tunstall worked closely with the council to review existing stock, including warden call, community alarm equipment, door entry and fire systems.

According the the council, as the digital transition is completed, the upgrade programme will mean residents are better connected and responded to more quickly.