Five hundred bikers are being sought by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in its fourth annual charity motorcycle ride out, taking place across the Charity’s home counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire on Sunday September 22.

Following the success of the Charity’s Ride to Save Lives event over the last three years, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is hoping this year’s ride-out will see a record number of bikers taking part, smashing the previous years’ fundraising totals. All funds raised will help the helicopter and its lifesaving crew continue to respond to some of the most serious 999 calls across the two counties 365 days a year.

This year’s Ride to Save Lives route will cover over 60 miles, where bikers will make their way through some of the most glorious countryside and villages across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. Starting and finishing at Newark Showground, the event will be fully marshalled by volunteers, with refreshments available for purchase.

ROB INGLIS weddingsRi.co. (13727488)

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is looking for 500 bikes to take part in this year’s Ride to Save Lives event, which forms part of the Charity’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Each year, the crew at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance are dispatched to some of the very worst road traffic collisions across the two counties; many involving motorcyclists. Despite accounting for just 2 per cent of traffic on UK roads, motorcyclists are the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 20 per cent of all road deaths.

Rob Inglis (13727498)

Gemma Shaw, Fundraising Manager at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “Our annual Ride to Save Lives event is a fun and thrilling way to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. It’s a wonderful feeling seeing so many bikers all in one place… The sheer noise and excitement of all the bikes setting off on the day really is something!

“Whatever make and model of bike you ride, it is a great event for bikers from across our local communities to be a part of.”

Bike ride (13727485)

Roger Linnell, Paramedic at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, added: “We have helped so many bikers, and with that, they often recognise the importance of our service. Whilst we hope that they never have to see the inside of our helicopter, we want to be there for them if they do need us.

“As a Charity, we rely on the support from the public to do this, and our annual Ride to Save Lives is just one of the ways in which bikers can help to raise vital awareness and funds to keep our helicopter in the sky.”

Bike ride (13727493)

It costs just £12.50 entry per bike and the Charity is asking for a donation for any pillion riders.

To sign up for the event, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/events