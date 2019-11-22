About 500 jobs are set to be created by new or growing companies in South Kesteven.

The figure was revealed by Steve Bowyer, the chief executive of the InvestSK development agency, at a meeting with employers last week.

Mr Bowyer, told the Mercury afterwards that InvestSK is working to help 100 companies and 40 of them are looking to expand within or relocate to South Kesteven. Together, these 40 companieswould create 500 jobs.