Six weeks of road improvement works costing £500,000 will begin later this month.

A resurfacing, kerbing and drainage project will get under way in Bourne from Thursday, November 9, Lincolnshire County Council have announced.

The works will be carried out on the South Fen Road – which links the town with Tongue End – from the allotments to the speed limit change just past the Frontier factory.

South Fen Road in Bourne. Photo: Google Maps

“These works will not only improve the route surface for road users, but the kerb and drainage works will also mean heavy rain can be directed better during downpours,” Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said.

“The works will cost in excess of £500,000 to complete and will be a big uplift for this part of the local Bourne traffic network.”

The works are planned to last for six weeks with a planned end date of Wednesday, December 20, subject to suitable weather.

A map of the diversion route

Work will be carried out between 7.30am and 5pm with no through-access outside working hours.

A road closure and diversion route – via Cherry Holt Road, A151, Counter Drain Drove and vice versa – will be in place and there will also be a no parking restriction during the closure to enable the resurfacing work to be completed.

Karen Cassar added: "We will do everything possible to keep the disruption to as short a timescale as possible whilst we carry out these significant improvements to the road.

“I would like to thank everyone effected by these works for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out the scheduled programme.”