Stamford Hospital will form part of a lottery funded heritage project.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust received £58,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to showcase the heritage of its hospitals in Stamford, Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke.

The money will fund a series of projects over the next 18 months including proper archiving of heritage items, a community stained glass window and events, exhibitions and theatre performances to highlight the heritage of the hospitals.

Hospital heritage project

Other activities will include providing community talks to schools community groups and training volunteers to become specialist volunteer heritage

ambassadors.

Trust spokesman Shan Barcroft said: “We are delighted to receive this grant. It will enable us to share the trust’s heritage with patients and public alike in exciting and interesting ways.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer ambassador or hosting a community talk can contact Shan on 01733 677912.