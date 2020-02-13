A new team has been set up to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in the area.

It will be funded by a £600,000 pot that will also be shared between South Kesteven, North Kesteven, South Holland and West Lindsey district councils.

Through prevention, the 14-strong team aims to reduce the number of street homeless and ‘repeat’ rough sleepers, improve their physical and mental wellbeing and provide more support in settled accommodation.

Homelessness is on the rise nationally

It will include outreach workers, lettings officers, intensive support officers and a physical health professional.

South Kesteven District Council's deputy leader, Coun Barry Dobson, said: “This has been a genuine partnership approach across the four districts to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping. Working together we can help some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The main aim of the funding is to make contact with people sleeping rough and enable them to access and sustain safe accommodation.”

The Rough Sleeping Initiative was announced in March 2018 and is administered by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: “No one should have to face a night on the street and we have a moral duty to support those who need help the most.”

