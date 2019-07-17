This weekend is set to be a scorcher with temperatures predicted up to 28C in some parts of the UK.

Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings will also be hotting-up as temperatures are set to hit 23C on Saturday and Sunday, with 29C forecast on Tuesday.

But while many of us rejoice and stock-up on barbecue supplies and paddling pools, others will recoil at the prospect of the hot, stuffy nights that inevitably come with the hot, sunny days.

Tips to help you get a restful night's sleep in the heat

We all know the importance of a getting a good night’s sleep to leave you refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

And for those dreading the air-conditioning free nights, Mahmuda Khatun, Medical Expert at Instant eCare has some top tips that will soothe you into a deep slumber.

Seven top tips when sleeping in the heat: