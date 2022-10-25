Traffic lights are in place on the A6121 near Lound as part of work to build a new 90km water pipeline.

Anglian Water has built a large compound on the road, which is the main route between Stamford and Bourne, as part of plans to build the new water pipeline between Grantham to Bexwell, near Downham Market.

Once completed the pipeline will stretch all the way to Essex and will be longer than the M6.

The compound at Lound as Anglian Water builds a new water pipeline between Grantham and Bexwell

The water company, which supplies water in the Stamford and Bourne area, says the pipeline will help make the region "more resilient to drought".

A spokesperson said: "To enable us to carry out work on this section of pipeline, temporary traffic management is in place along the A6121 and are due to remain in place until mid-November.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”