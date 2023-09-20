A stalwart of Market Overton Bowls Club celebrated his 90th birthday there.

Accompanied by his wife Ann, Les Cusdin celebrated the milestone birthday with family and friends from their home in Whissendine and further afield, as well as bowling friends, on Saturday (September 17).

The couple share four children and nine grandchildren, who all gave a touching speech.

Les Cusdin celebrates his 90th birthday at Market Overton Bowls Club

Les Cusdin celebrates his 90th birthday at Market Overton Bowls Club with wife Ann

Both Les and Ann, who have been married for more than 60 years, have been involved with the club for many years with Les having previously held the role of fixtures secretary and Ann helping out with catering. Les was president in 2006 and Ann in 2014.

The club is lucky that one of their sons Keith and partner Paul have taken up the sport and of course this special day could not go by without a friendly four ends with some of the family and everybody taking part in a spider.