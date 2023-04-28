A fire at a village home resulted in firefighters being called.

At 3.03pm on Wednesday (April, 26) Cambridgeshire’s roaming fire engine was called to Elton Road in Wansford.

Firefighters arrived to find the chimney alight at a house and extinguished it. They returned to their station by 4.50pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected regularly, at least once a year.

“The debris buildup in the flue can be set alight when heating the home, which could cause a significant fire.

“Regular chimney maintenance will help prevent this from happening.”