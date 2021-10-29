A bench has been installed on Stamford Meadows in memory of a son and brother who died when he was just 20 years old.

It is nearly a year since Joe White took his own life and, to provide a permanent memorial, a bench bearing his name has been placed by a tree where he often spent time with friends.

Joe’s mum Aleisha and partner Bryn, who lived with Joe opposite the meadows wrote a touching tribute.

Laura Wilson, Ethan Hull and Emily Edwards at the new bench on Stamford Meadows installed in memory of Joe White



It read: “We are all still reeling from the shock of losing our precious Joe and will always miss him.

“Joe had three older sisters, Laura, Sarah and Emma.

“Joe spent a lot of time on the meadows last summer during lockdown and having a bench there in his memory will forever provide us with comfort.

Joe White, who was just 20 years old when he took his own life (52703121)

“It is a beautiful place to sit and remember him.”

Thanking Neil McIvor from Team Stamford, who installed the bench, and Nick Fisher from Jewson’s builders’ merchants for donating the materials, Joe’s family also praised friends who helped to raise more than £10,000 to promote awareness of mental health issues.

The money was donated to the Papyrus prevention of young suicide charity, mental health charity Mind, the Young Minds Trust and Movember, the event held each November to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Ethan Hull, 24, was one of Joe’s closest friends and helped Neil create a concrete stand for the bench.

The inscription on the bench reads: Dancing through the night underneath the stars, laughing 'til the morning comes

He said: “The bench gives us a nice-looking focal point to remember Joe and I know his friends will come here.”

Emily Edwards, 19, added: “Joe would love the bench being here. I hope he knows how loved he was.”