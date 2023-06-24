Cranes were not living in south Lincolnshire a hundred years ago – but now the area is home to six.

Three pairs of nesting cranes are living within the confines of the stunning Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve – between Baston and Spalding - and some have successful this spring to produce chicks.

And the success story continues as Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has reported that a fourth pair of cranes are living in the county.

Cranes at Willow Tree Fen in Baston PHOTO: DAVID ROBERTS

Over the last 14 years, the trust has created a traditional fenland landscape of seasonally flooded pastures, hay meadows and reed beds since it purchased the arable land in 2009.

A trust spokesman was thrilled that the county has become home to so many cranes.

She said: “It is amazing, this is a species which hasn’t been in Lincolnshire for 400 years. They are living on land which was arable so it shows that when you start to consider the wildlife and how to manage the landscape, it will quickly recover.”

The first pair of cranes successfully bred during 2020 during the quiet period created by the pandemic lockdown.

“Last winter we expected them to fly further south to wintering area in Nene Washes but they didn’t they hung about” said the spokesman.

And they have been joined by two other sets of cranes who are living elsewhere on the reserve.

The trust has reported that the original pair had two chicks in mid April but is hoping that the other sets were also successful within the reserve.