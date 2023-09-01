Dressage and a talk by Zara Tindall were on the programme at Burghley Horse Trials.

Hordes of visitors descended on the grounds of the stately home near Stamford today (Friday, September 1) for day two of the horse trials.

The second day of dressage boasted notable names in the equestrian world including Oliver Townend, Ros Canter, Tom McEwen and former Burghley winner Tim Price.

Crowds crossing the Lion Bridge on day two of the Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford

Young eventing talent was on display in the series final of the Dubarry Young Event Horse competition.

Olympian Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, took to the stage in the celebrity talk area this morning.

Photographer Paul Marriott has captured some of the highlights of the day.

Day two of the popular event

Tomorrow the Shetland pony grand national starts at 9.30am followed by the cross country at 11am.

People enjoyed the shopping at Burghley Horse Trials

Pippa Funnell during dressage with Majas Hope on day two of Burghley Horse Trials

A dog and its owner enjoying the Defender Burghley Horse trials in Stamford

Zara Tindall rides a bike around the grounds on day two of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford

People gathered to listen to a talk by Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall poses for pictures at Burghley Horse Trials

Zara Tindall in the celebrity talk area

Tim Price on Vitali at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials

People take a stroll around Burghley during the annual horse trials

Tim Price on Vitali at the Burghley Horse Trials

