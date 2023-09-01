Day 2 of Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford includes talk by Zara Tindall and dressage
Dressage and a talk by Zara Tindall were on the programme at Burghley Horse Trials.
Hordes of visitors descended on the grounds of the stately home near Stamford today (Friday, September 1) for day two of the horse trials.
The second day of dressage boasted notable names in the equestrian world including Oliver Townend, Ros Canter, Tom McEwen and former Burghley winner Tim Price.
Young eventing talent was on display in the series final of the Dubarry Young Event Horse competition.
Olympian Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, took to the stage in the celebrity talk area this morning.
Photographer Paul Marriott has captured some of the highlights of the day.
Tomorrow the Shetland pony grand national starts at 9.30am followed by the cross country at 11am.
Send your Burghley Horse Trials photos to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.