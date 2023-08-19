In addition to our council related duties, Rutland County Councillors are often invited to events and celebrations within Rutland and we try and attend as many as we can, writes Rutland County Council leader Gale Waller (Lib Dem).

One such, in June, was the annual flag raising to celebrate the Armed Forces and in early July the Lord-Lieutenant’s church service to honour those forces. It is always a pleasure to attend these events and I was particularly honoured this summer to do a reading at the church service organised by the Lord Lieutenant to honour our service personnel. Rutland has been home to air force and more recently, army, personnel for many decades. These personnel dedicate, and sometimes give, their lives to protecting us; they deserve to be honoured.

Also in July I attended Rutland Sailing Club’s open day on the shores of Rutland Water at Edith Weston. Rutland Sailing Club is a nationally significant club but also provides leisure and recreational opportunities for people in our area. It is a valuable facility for Rutlanders whether or not they sail (there is a social membership) as well as contributing to the local community. Sailability, sailing for people with disabilities, provided by the Club, is well known locally and in addition to enabling people with physical and sensory disabilities also offers opportunities for young people who find the constraints of the classroom disabling.

Gale Waller, the leader of Rutland County Council

Less well known, perhaps, is the opportunity the sailing club offers, in conjunction with the Army Welfare Service, to service children to learn to sail; something our service families value. Although the weather for the open day was not summery the warmth of the welcome I got and the numbers attending more than made up for the weather.

I was honoured to be present at Catmose College’s “topping out” ceremony in June to mark the near completion of their new classrooms; a valued addition to the school. Topping out is a builders’ rite traditionally held when the last beam is placed on a building prior to the roof being assembled. Its origins are Scandinavian. For ancient Scandinavians it was a religious rite whereby a tree was placed atop a new building to appease the tree dwelling spirits whose homes had been cut down to make the building. But as with many ancient rites it had a practical basis. Pine trees were used in this rite and once their needles had fallen off the builders knew the wood had dried out sufficiently to enclose the building.

At the end of July I was invited by Leicestershire Fieldworkers, an archaeological society covering Leicestershire and Rutland, to Rutland Museum to the launch of “The Medieval Earthworks of Rutland” by Robert F Hartley edited by Kathleen Elkin. Technically the event was a re-launch as the book had originally been published some years ago but this updated version contains much new research material. By studying earthworks archaeologists identify what lay beneath the soil centuries ago such as ponds indicating a windmill and sometimes even a castle! The author, in a very interesting talk, explained how he conducted his many, many years of research and the result is a wonderful village by village description of early Rutland. Rutland has a rich history and the study of earthworks gives us an insight into the early history of our county; a history we should celebrate.