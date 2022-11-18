If you're looking for something to do, look no further.

Christmas markets and festive events join the usual array of activities taking place in the coming week.

Friday, November 18

Paul Hopkins: Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys Experience - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25 from https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/

Peterborough Cathedral’s Christmas Craft and Gift Market - 1pm to 9pm. Tickets £2 per person, with under 16s free of charge. Booking required at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Peterborough-Cathedral-Events. Also on Saturday.

Open art competition exhibition -12pm to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery. Tuesday to Sunday. Runs until Friday, November 25. Admission free.

Saturday, November 19

Chocfest 2022 - Melton Livestock Market, 10am to 4pm.

Christmas bazaar - 2pm to 6pm, Castle Bytham Village Hall. Christmas shopping, mulled wine and mince pies. Free entry.

Harringworth and Shotley Christmas Artisan Market - 1pm to 5pm, St John the Baptist Church. Hamper raffle, refreshments, stalls. Free entry and car parking.

Fairtrade Christmas Market - 10am to 3pm, Oakham Castle. Craft, fashion, accessories, wine tasting, toys, food, hampers, jewellery and raffle. Admission free.

Warm Space - Warm Welcome - 10am to midday, Oakham Friends Meeting House (on the corner of Gaol Street and South Street). Free refreshments. Children welcome.

Autumn gift and craft fair - 10am to 4pm, Langtoft Village Hall. Includes 15 stalls offering a variety of crafts, gifts, toys, accessories. Free entry, refreshments on sale. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of Langtoft Village Hall

Christmas Bazaar - 2pm to 4.30pm, Exton Village Hall. Refreshments, a tombola and stalls with Christmas cards, wrapping paper, Christmas tree decorations and gifts etc. Tables can be rented for £10 for anyone who has their own craft gifts to sell. Contact Sally: sallyrm24@gmail.com

Rutland Sinfonia - 7.30pm, St Peter’s Church Oundle. Performing Vaughn Williams London Symphony, Doreen Carwithen Bishop Rock and Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 (Soloist Robert Markham). Tickets £12 in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk, Oakham Wines or the Oundle Bookshop or £14 on the door. Children and students under 18 or in full-time education £3.

Sunday, November 20

Chocfest 2022 - Melton Livestock Market, 10am to 4pm.

Village hall teas - King’s Cliffe Village Hall, 2.30pm to 5pm. Homemade bakes, book corner and homemade preserves.

Another Winter’s Tale - 7.30pm, Irnham Hall. Nottinghamshire-based Dogwood Productions tour the ghostly musical. Tickets from www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice

Monday, November 21

Come to Stitch! - Little Bytham Village Hall, 1pm to 4pm, £5 including drinks and biscuits. All skill levels. Email cometostitch@gmail.com

Talk - 7.30pm to 9pm, Volunteer Training Centre, Oakham Road, Hambleton, LE15 8TL. A talk by David Cohen from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, who will talk about Willow Tree Fen and the return of the cranes. Hosted by the Rutland group of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust are hosting.

Tuesday, November 22

Talk - 7.30pm, Baxter Room, Wake House, North Street, Bourne. The lost village of Tongue End and the Presgrave family, who were respected businessmen in Bourne during the 18th and 19th century, during local historian Jonathan Smith’s talk. Admission by donation. Raffle and refreshments available.

Wednesday, November 23

Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show - from 7am, Uppingham Market Place. Judging at about 10am and prize giving at 11.30am.

Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to midday. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.

Pint of Poetry - Stamford Arts Centre Gallery, 7.30pm. Free. Listen to others perform their poems or bring one you have written to read.

Christmas card workshop - 10.30am and 2pm, Lyveden New Bield. £25. All materials included along with hot drinks and a mince pie. Tickets from www.nationaltrust.org.uk/Lyveden

Thursday, November 24

Christmas fair - 11am -3pm, Rutland Sailing Club. Gifts, crafts, cakes and games. Organised by and supporting Rutland Sailability.

Creative writing workshop, 9.30am-11am, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford. Six-week course by Stamford author Danielle Lauren. £20 per session. https://danithewriter.com

Stamford Christmas Lights Switch On - from 4pm, St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford. Choir singing and other entertainment.

Christmas at Belton House - 4.30pm with last entry at 8pm. Closes 10pm. Festive trail with light installations. Street vendors selling food and drinks, as well as chance to toast marshmallows. Book tickets at christmasatbelton.seetickets.com. Runs until January 1 (except for Nov 28 and 29 and Dec 5, 12 and 25).

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8.30pm, Voodoo Lounge, Stamford. Featuring Pierre Hollins, Andy White, Ben Harrington and compere Stevie Gray. Bar and restaurant open upstairs before show. Ticket £12 in advance from http://mamaliz.co.uk/index.php

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, Grainstore Brewery, Station Approach, Oakham. Featuring The Noise Next Door, Matt Richardson, Diane Spencer and compered by Cerys Nelmes. Tickets £12 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk. Doors open 6.15pm, last orders for food 7.15pm.

Philippa Massey talk - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre theatre. Stamford in 1887-1897: Between the Jubilees. Tickets for reserved seating, £6 (£5.50 concessions), available from the box office.

Faux Christmas wreath decoration - 10am - 10.45am, Gates Garden Centre. Oakham. Free but reserve at www.gatesgardencentre.co.uk/winter-workshops-talks-demonstrations/

Coracle - 8pm, The Barn in Baston. Traditional music and song. Admission £15 and bring your own drinks. Reservations and further information from Alan and Maggie on 07526742289 or 01778 560497 or email: a.wood571@btinternet.com. https://bastontradmusic.org/

Friday, November 25

Charity bingo night - 7.30pm, Tallington Lakes. Jan Bullock’s fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Dick Whittington - Key Theatre Peterborough. Until January 8. Tickets from £10 from 01733 852 992 or https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/dick-whittington/

Organ Recital by Ivan Linford - 6pm, St Mary The Virgin’s Church, Burrough on the Hill, LE14 2JQ. Free admission, including refreshments, donations to church funds

Tudor Family Caroling - 5pm to 6pm, Lyveden New Bield. £17.50 for adults. Candlelit Elizabethan Carols - 7pm to 8pm. £15 for adults. Details at nationaltrust.org.uk/Lyveden