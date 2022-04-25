The funeral of former Mayor of Stamford Jon Poznanski was followed by a celebration of his life in Stamford Town Hall.

St Mary and St Augustine’s Church in Broad Street was packed for his service on Thursday last week, after which the reception provided family and friends with an opportunity to share their memories of Jon, whose mayoral year was 2007 to 2008.

His son, Jacob, spoke of a man who did not give his children strict rules, but guided them to make the right decisions, while a a family friend, who grew up with Jon’s daughters, described him as “the coolest dad”, adding: “Anyone who stepped in through the door of the Poznanski house certainly left more intelligent than they arrived.”

Friends, family and people who knew Jon through his time on the town council celebrated his life

Jon, who was born and raised in Poland, came to Stamford in 1995. He died aged 75.

A photo of Jon was placed at the head of the room at the celebration of his life

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg shows Jacob Poznanski Mercury articles about his father