Winners from Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Grantham collect SK Community Awards trophies
Published: 12:00, 12 November 2021
| Updated: 12:27, 12 November 2021
'Community treasures' have been honoured with crystal trophies at new awards event.
More than 100 nominations flooded into the SK Community Awards competition.
Winners included a five-year-old boy waging war on litter, an air cadet training stalwart, a young Lives community first responder, and a funeral director with a difference. Illustrating the diversity of nominations, awards also went to a food distribution heroine, a cultural ground-breaker, the founder of a fitness and wellbeing network, and a community counselling charity.