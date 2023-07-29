Aspiring actors are being invited to audition to appear on a world-famous theatre’s stage.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre Company will perform Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost next year at the Minack Theatre near Land’s End in Cornwall.

It is the eighth time the company has been selected to perform at the prestigious venue.

David Roberts, director of the production, describes his first visit to the Minack Theatre, a Greek-style amphitheatre that sits on the cliffs, as “a life changing experience”.

The Shoestring Theatre cast of The Beauty Queen of Leenane at Stamford Arts centre

The play will be performed at Stamford Arts Centre in June 2024 then at the Minack Theatre on July 22 to 25 next year.

Shoestring won the Minack Trophy for best production in 2007 after its run of The Madness of George III and was a runner up in 2013 with its production of Anne Boleyn.

Shoestring is also working towards its September production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh, writer of The Banshees of Inisherin. This runs from September 5 to September 9 at Stamford Arts Centre.

By Sophie Robinson