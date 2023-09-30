Positioned on the outskirts of the sought-after village of Morcott, just a brief drive away from the historic market towns of Uppingham, Stamford, and Oakham, this detached cottage full of character presents a charming living experience.

The layout encompasses an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room, a WC, four generously sized bedrooms, a contemporary four-piece bathroom, a three-piece en-suite shower room, and captivating views of the scenic rear fields.

Spanning two levels and accessed through the side entrance, the entrance hall welcomes with abundant natural light and space. The hall grants access to the kitchen/dining space, the living room, a WC, and the staircase leading to the upper floor. The kitchen/dining area is situated at the back of the cottage and boasts contemporary floor-to-wall base units, along with a range cooker. Adjacent to the kitchen, a convenient utility room complements the setup. The rear garden can be accessed through a single door from the kitchen, as well as through patio doors from the dining section.

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Positioned at the front of the cottage, the living room showcases a functional log burner flanked by practical shelving on either side of the chimney breast. Ascending the stairs leads to the landing on the first floor, where four double bedrooms await. The master bedroom, located at the rear of the property, treats its occupants to picturesque views of the rolling countryside and comes with a three-piece en-suite shower room. The upper level is completed by the contemporary four-piece bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts meticulous upkeep and features a tiered back garden with steps that traverse various sections, each offering seating for relishing the tranquil countryside surroundings. Convenient side access accommodates off-road parking for two vehicles on a gravelled surface with an EV charge point installed.

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

7 Willoughby Road in Morcott is on the market with Newton Fallowell

This property is certainly not one to miss and internal viewings are highly advised.

7 Willoughby Road, Morcott, is on the market for £600,000 with Newton Fallowell. For more information or to arrange a viewing call 01572 335005.