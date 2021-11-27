More news, no ads

For those who love a traditional Christmas, Stamford Shoestring’s seasonal stage production will offer plenty of cheer.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by John Mortimer, will be performed by the resident amateur theatre company at Stamford Arts Centre.

An intriguing and entertaining version of Dickens’ classic tale, the production is directed by Heather Wass and Liz Cullum.

Stamford Shoestring

Performances are at 7.45pm on December 8, 9 and 10, with a 2pm Saturday matinee on December 11 and an evening show.

Further performances are from December 16 to 18, 7.45pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 for concessions. Schools can book tickets for £7 each for Wednesday or Thursday performances.

To book click here or call Stamford Arts Centre on 01780 763203.