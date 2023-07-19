More than 500 cars will be on display at an event in the heart of a town.

Stamford Car Show on the town meadows takes place from 10am on August Bank Holiday and will include family entertainment and refreshments.

Classic cars, modern classics, enhanced performance vehicles and ‘dream cars’ will be brought by their owners, while at 3.45pm a Battle of Britain Flypast is due to fly past.

Chris Maddock of Stamford with his 1973 Chevrolet C20 34-ton pick up, originally a camper special and imported from Arizona. Photo: Alan Walters

A treasure hunt with sweets and medals for all young entrants has been designed to help children become involved in the show, and there will be a bar for adults. Guests include a former Leicester Tigers rugby player.

The annual event is organised by the 611 Stamford Round Table – a group of professional people aged 18 to 45 who fundraise and give up their time to help others in the community.

In the past they have contributed towards a public defibrillator for the town, Christmas food parcels, and bought a trike for a child with mobility difficulties. They also give up their time to help garden and complete DIY jobs for people with health issues, and will donate time and skills to people’s projects in the community.

Entry to the car show is free but donations on the gate are requested.