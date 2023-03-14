A 'coronation celebration' will bring people in a town together.

Stamford Town Council has announced its plans for a big event over the coronation weekend.

Music, entertainment and fair rides will be at the Recreation Ground from 12pm to 5pm on Monday, May 8, which is a bank holiday.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Stamford last year

The event is free with the choice to buy refreshments from stallholders or bring a picnic.

People will also be able to meet volunteers and groups in the area as part of the 'Big Help Out'.

King Charles hopes to create a 'lasting volunteering legacy' from the coronation weekend - prompting the one-off bank holiday on the Monday to be dedicated to a celebration of volunteering.

King Charles III

The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and perhaps join work happening in their local area.

Deputy mayor Andrew Croft is urging any volunteer groups who wish to be involved to ring the Town Hall on 01780 759320.

Throughout the coronation weekend Stamford Civic Society is hosting competitions to encourage shop owners to decorate their businesses.