Situated in the picturesque village of Little Bytham, this fully renovated former estate cottage has been completed to an exceptional standard.

This two-bedroom home has a living area with a wood-burning stove and a separate dining space and a fitted kitchen boasting a range of integrated appliances.

There is a first floor bathroom and ground floor WC with laundry space.

The gardens offer parking for four cars on a gravel driveway, an expanse of lawn and gated access to the rear with lawn, terrace and useful outbuildings.

On entering the home through the main front door, the hall has a tiled floor and leads through a door into the main reception space.

The living and dining areas offer an open plan feeling yet have defined areas for entertaining and relaxation. The newly carpeted living area has a central fireplace with wood burning stove and modern radiators.

29 Station Road, Little Bytham is a former estate cottage with a delightful newly renovated interior

From the dining area leads to the rear hallway with tiled flooring, a side door, a and a door to the WC. This has plumbing for a washing machine and is next to the kitchen.

The kitchen has newly fitted units with composite marbled work surfaces, integrated appliances, and a freestanding electric range cooker.

French doors lead out to the rear terrace and garden.

To the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms, the second with fitted wardrobes and a newly fitted three-piece bathroom suite with traditional sanitary ware, a freestanding sink unit and shower over the bath.

The kitchen has new units and appliances

Outside the property boast a generous private driveway being laid to gravel with parking for four vehicles. The remaining frontage is laid to lawn and enclosed by traditional estate fencing and picket fencing.

Gated access to one side meets the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, offers inset fruit trees, a patio seating area, further gravelled area, a set of useful brick storage sheds and an outstanding view over rolling farmland.

The property is priced £335,000 and is on the market with Newton Fallowell's Bourne office. Phone 01778 422567 or email bourne@newtonfallowell.co.uk

The property is renovated to a high standard, with new carpets and flooring

Key features:

• Recently renovated character cottage

• Outstanding views to rear

The main bathroom

• Two bedrooms and bathroom

• Living room with wood burner

• Dining area

The garden has a patio area for dining

• WC with utility area

