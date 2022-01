Every week, we take a look into the long archives of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, thanks to the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

Here's what we found.

25 years ago: January 24, 1997 – Happy fund-raisers: Pupils at Oakham's Southfields County Primary School prepare to part with some cuddly characters in aid of the Blue Peter Leprosy appeal.

10 years ago