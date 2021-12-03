Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans for water fountains in Stamford, Bourne, Grantham and Market Deeping receive support

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 03 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Councillors could turn on the tap for plans to install four town centre water refill stations.

At a South Kesteven District Council environment overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, plans were put forward by Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem -Stamford St George’s) to install a water fountain in each of the towns in the district.

The idea had been narrowly turned down by Stamford Town Council at a meeting in September due to concerns about the cost of repairs, despite funding totalling to £5,000 approved by the Harry Skells Trust.

Bourne Environment Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE