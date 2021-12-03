Councillors could turn on the tap for plans to install four town centre water refill stations.

At a South Kesteven District Council environment overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, plans were put forward by Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem -Stamford St George’s) to install a water fountain in each of the towns in the district.

The idea had been narrowly turned down by Stamford Town Council at a meeting in September due to concerns about the cost of repairs, despite funding totalling to £5,000 approved by the Harry Skells Trust.