Uppingham Choral Society’s autumn concert was held on a dark, damp evening (Sunday, November 19), but one that was certainly cheered up by the sight of the newly installed Christmas tree in the Market Place, and the welcoming lights of Uppingham Parish Church, writes Dave Casewell.

People filed in rapidly to make certainly the largest audience since covid, and the expectant hum of conversation made it feel a ‘happy place’.

The talk of the audience was how well would the choral society cope with the acknowledged demands of the piece, ‘A German Requiem’ by Johannes Brahms, and how would the new conductor, David Revels, bring out the best of the choir.

The answers to both questions were positive. Normally I go to these concerts completely ignorant but, in this case, I had listened to a CD of the Requiem so felt an ‘expert’ on the subject. The CD had the advantage of a full orchestra, but this was replaced by a single piano played by two pianists, Nicholas Scott-Burt and Rosemary Robinson at times with great vigour, but always sympathetic to the needs of the choir and soloists. How a single piano can replace a whole orchestra I don’t know, but they certainly succeeded!

The conductor, David Revells, introduced himself, and the piece to the audience, admitting that as a ‘requiem’ it was not the most cheerful piece, but he was confident that the choir would shine through. The programme notes helpfully told us that although it is called a requiem it was written as a concert work with little, if any, reference to any setting of the Latin requiem mass.

The piece comprised seven movements, with an interval after four movements. The choir began the first as they meant to carry on, with power and authority and, after some nervous ‘over singing’, they settled into a tuneful rendition helped by a sympathetic piano accompaniment. The second movement was challenging for the choir, but they gave it the appropriate ‘welly’ after a stirring piano introduction, and by the smiles on their faces they were certainly enjoying themselves, as was the audience, which was warming to the piece.

The baritone soloist, Richard Latham, made an accomplished appearance in the third movement and weaved seamlessly with the choir, who put heart and soul into some tricky sections. The fourth movement had a beautiful flowing feel, while offering some testing moments for the tenors and basses who rose to the challenge with confidence.

Then to the interval. Red wine and Twiglets. What more could anyone ask for? I was amused to read in the programme that the first performance in Vienna in 1866 had its moments with an ‘under-rehearsed choir’ and an overzealous timpanist! Well, Uppingham Choral Society could never be accused of ‘under-rehearsal’, it’s just a pity they weren’t around at the time. As for the timpanist, well, I know from experience that it's very easy to get carried away!

Back to our seats for the last three movements, both the audience and the choir suitably ‘refreshed’. Movement five was sung with a superb contribution from the soprano soloist Esther Arens. The choir wove themselves successfully around the soloist’s singing, to a pleasing effect. My scribbled notes read ‘melodic and tuneful’. The sixth movement had a ‘striding bass’ style accompaniment and, after a controlled musical start, built up to a rip-roaring section, which, by the look on the choir’s faces, they certainly enjoyed singing. This movement was enhanced by a further contribution from the baritone soloist.

The last movement was unexpectedly soothing, with a lilting introduction music you could almost hum along to. A nice, relaxing end to what had been a fast and furious concert during which the choir had given its all, both musically and physically. Well done to Uppingham Choral Society and its conductor David Revells. I look forward to a new fruitful partnership. The choir’s Christmas concert, with seasonal readings, musical pieces and carols for us all to join in is on Friday, December 15 at 7.30pm at Uppingham Parish Church. More Twiglets? Make a note in your diaries.