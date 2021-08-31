A new festival to celebrate culture attracted thousands of visitors on Bank Holiday Monday.

Held on the recreation ground, Stamford Diversity Festival featured music, food and art from around the world.

The event was organised by Yvette Diaz-Munoz with the support of Stamford Anti-Racism Group.

Nancy and Florence Verall with Iris Aldous show off their prizes. Photo: Alan Walters

Speaking at the event, Yvette said she was buzzing with excitement and that she was very pleased with the turnout.

"It would be really fun to make this an annual event," she said.

"The idea was to have a celebration of world music, arts, crafts, food and drink and to share the different things people enjoy in the area we're living in. It is a lot more diverse than we might think."

Gabriel Furman-Doyle with Gary Huskisson. Photo: Alan Walters

Louise Thomson, who chairs Stamford Anti-Racism Group, added: "The hope is to celebrate diversity and bring people together through music, food and art to realise we're not that different. We're all humans, and we all enjoy these things."

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson had cut the ribbon to open the event shortly before midday, and spent time looking around the stalls and listening to the performers on stage.

She said: "I think the festival is fantastic and people I have been speaking to are saying the same.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson cut the ribbon to open the festival

"Yvette has worked so hard and all the effort she put in has paid off. I hope the festival will be back every year."

Among those supporting the event with stands were Amnesty International, Churches Together, MindSpace Stamford, and Team Stamford, who had children getting their hands dirty making wildflower 'bombs' which will be planted in North Street.

Food and drink sellers offered a wide range of flavours from around the world, and the music spanned the melodic sounds of Tāla Tarangh, a duo of tabla drummer Mendi Singh and Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner, through to the upbeat rhythms of King Don Steel Drums.

Artist Karen Neale

A memorable moment for many was made by eight-year-old Gabriel Furman-Doyle, who delivered an impassioned speech on the impact of warfare on humanity.

Aida H Dee, the storytime drag queen. Photo: Alan Walters

Breda Griffin, Sheila Sismore and Gloria Johnson watch fellow Stamford town councillor Andy Croft who wrote and performed a song about diversity

The samosa wallah was busy serving food all day

One of the organisers, Shalini Austin, takes a break. Photo: Alan Walters

Family outing for Cecilia Hyde, Linda Colin and Ruth Watson, and Jonathan Matay and Emma Smart. Photo: Alan Walters

Amnesty International were represented by Harriet Wills and JJ Mugnier. Photo: Alan Walters

Mitch Bixley with jewellery and other creations he has made from old coins

Event organiser Yvette Diaz-Munoz, front, with, left to right, Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, Kelham Cooke, Sheila Sismore, David Taylor, Breda Griffin, Gloria Johnson, Louise Thomson and Andy Croft

George Sofia and Luca Christoudias tuck in to new taste. Photo: Alan Walters

Phoebe Smith and Jack Anderton try out a dish. Photo: Alan Walters

Great music got people dancing. Photo: Alan Walters

Children were entertained by Aida H Dee, the storytime drag queen. Photo: Alan Walters

Neil McIvor from Team Stamford and the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers

Louise Blackburn-Stout and Chris Roberts on the Churches Together stand

Churches together shared a stall here we have Louise Blackburn-Stout, Chris Roberts, Wendy Heaney and Kyle Howitt. Photo: Alan Walters

Site manager Kerrie Rycroft, event organiser Yvette Diaz-Munoz, and chairman of Stamford Anti-Racism Group Louise Thomson

Dancing in the music marquee. Photo: Alan Walters