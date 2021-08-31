A new festival to celebrate culture attracted thousands of visitors on Bank Holiday Monday.
Held on the recreation ground, Stamford Diversity Festival featured music, food and art from around the world.
The event was organised by Yvette Diaz-Munoz with the support of Stamford Anti-Racism Group.
Speaking at the event, Yvette said she was buzzing with excitement and that she was very pleased with the turnout.
"It would be really fun to make this an annual event," she said.
"The idea was to have a celebration of world music, arts, crafts, food and drink and to share the different things people enjoy in the area we're living in. It is a lot more diverse than we might think."
Louise Thomson, who chairs Stamford Anti-Racism Group, added: "The hope is to celebrate diversity and bring people together through music, food and art to realise we're not that different. We're all humans, and we all enjoy these things."
Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson had cut the ribbon to open the event shortly before midday, and spent time looking around the stalls and listening to the performers on stage.
She said: "I think the festival is fantastic and people I have been speaking to are saying the same.
"Yvette has worked so hard and all the effort she put in has paid off. I hope the festival will be back every year."
Among those supporting the event with stands were Amnesty International, Churches Together, MindSpace Stamford, and Team Stamford, who had children getting their hands dirty making wildflower 'bombs' which will be planted in North Street.
Food and drink sellers offered a wide range of flavours from around the world, and the music spanned the melodic sounds of Tāla Tarangh, a duo of tabla drummer Mendi Singh and Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner, through to the upbeat rhythms of King Don Steel Drums.
A memorable moment for many was made by eight-year-old Gabriel Furman-Doyle, who delivered an impassioned speech on the impact of warfare on humanity.