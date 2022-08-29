Stamford Diversity Festival attracts hundreds of people to Recreation Ground
Published: 14:49, 29 August 2022
| Updated: 14:51, 29 August 2022
A town is radiating a vibrant energy as hundreds of people gather to celebrate diversity.
Held at Stamford Recreation Ground today (Bank Holiday Monday) until 6pm, Stamford Diversity Festival features music, food and art from around the world.
While people sit back and relax with a drink and food from one of the many stalls, a team of people has been working hard to organise the event.