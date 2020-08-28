Home   News   Article

Final farewell to Gerald Bradshaw as funeral cortège passes the Danish Invader pub in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:12, 28 August 2020
More than 100 people gathered at the Danish Invader pub in Stamford this afternoon (Friday, August 28) to say a final farewell to Gerald Bradshaw.

'Braddie', as he was know to regulars, was a well-loved man who enjoyed local football, his local pub and the company of others. He died earlier this month, aged 81.

Although Covid-19 restrictions meant his funeral was restricted to family members, those who knew Gerald turned out in force to pay tribute to 'a Stamford legend'.

