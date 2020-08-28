Final farewell to Gerald Bradshaw as funeral cortège passes the Danish Invader pub in Stamford
Published: 16:12, 28 August 2020
| Updated: 16:15, 28 August 2020
More than 100 people gathered at the Danish Invader pub in Stamford this afternoon (Friday, August 28) to say a final farewell to Gerald Bradshaw.
'Braddie', as he was know to regulars, was a well-loved man who enjoyed local football, his local pub and the company of others. He died earlier this month, aged 81.
Although Covid-19 restrictions meant his funeral was restricted to family members, those who knew Gerald turned out in force to pay tribute to 'a Stamford legend'.
Read moreHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)