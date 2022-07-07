Determined residents are continuing the fight to save an ‘extremely valuable’ parcel of green space.

For three years there has been an ongoing battle between developer Longhurst Group and The Campaign to Protect and Restore Stamford’s East Meadows group on how green space at the bottom of Cherryholt Road should be used.

Plans submitted by the Longhurst Group for 31 homes were rejected by South Kesteven District Council in November 2020 but pushed through by the Planning Inspectorate at an appeal earlier this year.