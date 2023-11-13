Remembrance Day parade in Bourne
A town came to a silent standstill for Sunday's Remembrance Day commemorations.
Following a parade through Bourne, veterans, serving military personnel, cadets and members of the scouting movement gathered at the war memorial in Wellhead Park, along with hundreds of people who live in the town and surrounding areas.
Dave Mears, a British Army veteran who lives in Bourne, said: “For a small town, it was a fine tribute, with large numbers of people in attendance, plus a wonderful parade through the town.”
The laying of wreaths at Bourne’s war memorial was followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church.
Remembrance Day was also marked in Stamford and the Deepings.
