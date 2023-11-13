Home   News   Article

Remembrance Day parade in Bourne

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:01, 13 November 2023
 | Updated: 14:03, 13 November 2023

A town came to a silent standstill for Sunday's Remembrance Day commemorations.

Following a parade through Bourne, veterans, serving military personnel, cadets and members of the scouting movement gathered at the war memorial in Wellhead Park, along with hundreds of people who live in the town and surrounding areas.

Dave Mears, a British Army veteran who lives in Bourne, said: “For a small town, it was a fine tribute, with large numbers of people in attendance, plus a wonderful parade through the town.”

Hundreds of people turned out for the service
The laying of wreaths at Bourne’s war memorial was followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church.

Remembrance Day was also marked in Stamford and the Deepings.

The parade arriving in the Wellhead gardens
The parade through town included British Armed Forces veterans
Scouts and guides play an important role at the Remembrance Day parade
Wreaths laid on the war memorial in Bourne
The service is an opportunity for people to come together to remember the fallen and celebrate their own freedom
Scouts lay a wreath
The parade through Bourne town centre
