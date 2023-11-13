A town came to a silent standstill for Sunday's Remembrance Day commemorations.

Following a parade through Bourne, veterans, serving military personnel, cadets and members of the scouting movement gathered at the war memorial in Wellhead Park, along with hundreds of people who live in the town and surrounding areas.

Dave Mears, a British Army veteran who lives in Bourne, said: “For a small town, it was a fine tribute, with large numbers of people in attendance, plus a wonderful parade through the town.”

Hundreds of people turned out for the service

The laying of wreaths at Bourne’s war memorial was followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church.

Remembrance Day was also marked in Stamford and the Deepings.

The parade arriving in the Wellhead gardens

The parade through town included British Armed Forces veterans

Scouts and guides play an important role at the Remembrance Day parade

Wreaths laid on the war memorial in Bourne

The service is an opportunity for people to come together to remember the fallen and celebrate their own freedom

Scouts lay a wreath

The parade through Bourne town centre

Photos by David Pearson can be purchased at https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p689702131

They are available as prints in a variety of sizes, or as downloads.