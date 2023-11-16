Photographers turned their attention to landscapes for their latest competition.

Members of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society hold monthly get-togethers and each time bring photos on a particular theme.

Their submissions are either considered by fellow members, who choose and vote for their favourites, or by an invited guest.

'Pier to nowhere' by Gordon Brown

The winner at the most recent meeting was Gordon Brown with his image called ‘Pier to nowhere’.

This was the choice of David Gibbins, who is a North and East Midlands ​Photographic Federation premier judge. He has chosen winners at 46 out of the 48 clubs in the federation.

Dave Hodson, a member of the local society, said: “He is an excellent judge giving carefully considered opinions as to the quality of the image and how it might be improved.

A costal scene by Chris Brooks

“In particular he gave insight as to what made the difference between a good photograph and a competition winning image.”

In the individual category, Tom Carlill came second, Veronica Watson and Chris Brooks joint third and Iain Evans and St John Burkett joint fourth.

The next photography topic will be ‘gates’. The group meets tonight (Thursday, November 16) at 8pm in Great Casterton Church Hall. Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend.

'Winters day' by Tom Carlill

Members are also attending Uppingham Fatstock Show on Wednesday morning (November 22).

'Fairy glen' by Veronica Watson

'Quintet' by St John Burkett

'Welsh summertime on the pier' by Iain Evans

Full details can be found on the Society’s website at www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk