Cadets have been helping to plant spring bulbs and brighten people's lives.

The exercise was organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's, who plant crocus bulbs each year to raise awareness of Rotary International's campaign to eradicate polio.

Members of Stamford Welland Academy's Combined Cadet Force (CCF) were drafted in to help on Thursday afternoon last week (November 2) at Brownlow Green, in front of Brownlow Terrace off Wharf Road.

Stamford Welland Academy's Combined Cadet Force members, including Sgt Charlie Lloyd, far left, and Corp Matthew Bradshaw, fifth from right, with Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's members Roger Adams, third from right, and Peter Collins, second from right

The bulbs they helped to plant will have purple flowers, the colour symbolising the Rotary's work to vaccinate children against the disease.

Only two countries have not had polio eradicated - Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Peter Collins from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's said they were grateful for the cadets' support, particularly because they had turned out in dreadful weather.

Stamford Welland Academy's cadets put their backs into the job at Brownlow Terrace in Stamford

Covering over the scattered crocus bulbs

Cadets from Stamford Welland Academy got stuck in despite rain and wind

Helping to organise the cadets were Sgt Charlie Lloyd, a volunteer instructor with the secondary school's CCF.