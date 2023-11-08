Stamford Welland Academy CCF cadets help Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s plant crocus bulbs for polio campaign
Cadets have been helping to plant spring bulbs and brighten people's lives.
The exercise was organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's, who plant crocus bulbs each year to raise awareness of Rotary International's campaign to eradicate polio.
Members of Stamford Welland Academy's Combined Cadet Force (CCF) were drafted in to help on Thursday afternoon last week (November 2) at Brownlow Green, in front of Brownlow Terrace off Wharf Road.
The bulbs they helped to plant will have purple flowers, the colour symbolising the Rotary's work to vaccinate children against the disease.
Only two countries have not had polio eradicated - Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Peter Collins from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's said they were grateful for the cadets' support, particularly because they had turned out in dreadful weather.
Helping to organise the cadets were Sgt Charlie Lloyd, a volunteer instructor with the secondary school's CCF.