A group set up with the aim of protecting and improving Stamford Hospital is celebrating 60 successful years.

The Friends of the Stamford Hospital was established following a public meeting in 1962 and in 1963 became a registered charity.

At this time the NHS was just 15 years old, and there were still many gaps in what was available to make the hospital more comfortable for patients.

Front, from left, are Kay Hircock, Fiona Ruddick, Trish Mason. Back, David Baxter, Viv Mitchell and Michael Lamb

While members today don’t know exactly what sparked the move to set up the group, at the time it was common practice for hospitals to have their own charities.

“The original committee was for the ‘great and good of Stamford’ but overtime what we do has changed slightly,” said Kay Hircock, chairperson. “At the beginning hospital staff wanted to be involved”

Much has changed, particularly in the NHS, since the group was set up 60 years ago but its key aims have remained the same.

Stamford Hospital

They are vocal about the value of the hospital to local people and are active in raising funds.

“It is small and friendly so people know the staff,” said member Viv Mitchell. “You can walk there or park for free.”

The group noted that historical pictures and information are regularly posted on Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page where people are keen to share their memories of times as patients or staff.

However, they believe the love for it is ‘generational’ as babies aren’t born there now and services are more limited so there is less of an emotional connection.

Stamford Hospital

Since the late 90s there has been talk about the potential closure of the hospital as services were removed.

In the early 2000s a protest was held where hundreds marched the streets of Stamford campaigning for the hospital to be retained.

“The rumours about the possible closure turned out to be just rumours but the Friends of Stamford Hospital stopped giving to the hospital at that time,” said Kay.

“It is one of these giant things which has gone on for many years.

The nurses home and training school photographed in 1939 at Stamford Hospital

“They were building a new hospital at Peterborough so people feared with a great big hospital there would they need Stamford?”

While some parts of the site are no longer used or are being sold off there remains a number of services still operating from the hospital.

David, who runs the museum at Stamford Hospital, said: “It has changed because medicine has changed.

Stamford Hospital 1870

“Assessment of medical risk is different now.

“You’ve got to go with the times.”

The group knows first-hand the troubles which face the NHS, with most of them having worked in the medical field previously.

The Exeter Ward at Stamford Hospital 1938

Therefore raising funds to help staff and improve the experience for patients remains a priority.

“Any donations to the NHS are used wisely,” said Kay, who worked at Stamford Hospital for almost 30 years.

“They might not be used straight away as we make sure it is put to the right services.

“There are always things which are needed as the money put into the NHS only stretches so far.

A prize giving for nurses at Stamford Hospital in 1960

“Additional comforts are needed for patients, relatives and staff.

“Every penny donated goes on something.”

Big medical purchases made by the trust include equipment for an MRI scanner, ECG machine, plaster saw and visual field analyser.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester opening the X-ray unit in 1990 in Stamford Hospital

The group has also funded non-medical things such as children’s play cubes and wall art, seating in the waiting areas, folding beds for relatives of patients and a garden as well as funding training for staff.

These were funded from donations, bequests of a will and memberships to the Friends of Stamford Hospital Group.

Keen to keep up the fundraising the group is appealing for new members, particularly people to manage social media and help organise fundraising.

The museum at Stamford Hospital

“We are all getting old, we need a bit of new blood,” said Kay, 69.

The MRI machine

People can get in touch by emailing info@friendsofstamfordhospital.org.uk.