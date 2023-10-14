About 300 runners took part in an event that saw children competing against each other - and their parents.

Barnack School hosted the fundraising event on Saturday, with 100 children participating in the schools challenge and 200 people of all ages in the fun run.

The event has been an annual fixture for about 20 years, and it continues to thrive.

Parents encouraged their children - or was it the other way around?

This year seven schools took part in the schools challenge – Bourne Abbey, Barnack Primary, Helpston’s John Clare, Laxton Junior, Copthill in Uffington, Malcolm Sargent in Stamford, and Edenham Primary.

Malcolm Sargent won the boys’ team category and John Clare’s girls were also winners.

Runners up were Barnack’s boys and Barnack’s girls.

The Incredible Hulk made an appearance

Overall school winners were Malcolm Sargent.

The event was made possible by an army of volunteers, and sponsorship from Alltech, The Learning Tree Kindergarten, Sally Hullock Training, and Orange House Renewables.

This year it raised £1,300 which will be spent on additional resources and enrichment activities for Barnack Primary School pupils.

The run raised funds for Barnack School

All smiles

A wave for the camera

Go on number 157!

Little legs did well to keep up

A thumbs up from 158

The event attracts all ages

The team from Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

The team from John Clare Primary School, Helpston

Barnack Primary School's team

The team from Copthill School, Uffington

Next year’s event will be on Saturday, October 5.