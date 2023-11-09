A Christmas appeal has been launched to support families in need.

The ‘Be a Star’ appeal will provide those families with a food hamper and Christmas goodies including toys for the children.

Members of Bourne Salvation Army, who are co-ordinating this, would like donations of new and unwrapped goods, which can be taken to the charity shop, Sally Anne’s in West Street, Bourne.

Lieutenant Sarah O'Grady, left, and Sarah Hobbs the manager at Sally Anne's Charity shop in Bourne

Alternatively, people can make a financial donation in the shop towards a hamper.

Contact can also be made with the local group’s Lieutenant Sarah O'Grady by email to sarah.ogrady@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sarah said: “There are so many in need this Christmas and the Salvation Army in Bourne is very conscious of the trust and appreciation that the general public places with us to carry out its mission.”