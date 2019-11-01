Communities will soon be joining together to commemorate those who fought and died for our freedom.

Members and supporters of the Royal British Legion have had an overwhelming response to their 2018 to 2019 Poppy Appeal, which raised £57,087.96 over the past year.

Stamford’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal is already ‘off to a great start’.

Niamh and Bethan Jarvis with grandmother Myra Landsburgh

There is a wide selection of Remembrance items this year, which includes poppy-enamel pins, knitted poppies, 75th anniversary pins and - for the first time ever - Remembrance pens.

The stall at Morrisons in Uffington Road is manned by a team of 40 who in pairs take one or two-hour shifts over the Remembrance period.

The poppy stand will be open in the Morrisons foyer until Saturday, November 9 and people are also selling poppies in Stamford High Street, and in the main shopping areas of Bourne, the Deepings, Oakham and Uppingham.

Valerie Story, James Fay and Tony Story volunteering at the Poppy Appeal in Stamford's Morrisons

Tony and Valerie Story, ex-mayor and mayoress of Stamford, are both members of the Royal British Legion and have been part of the Poppy Appeal for 25 years.

Tony, a retired RAF photographer, said: “It’s off to a great start because of the people of Stamford are giving so generously.

“As an ex-serviceman I have an interest in the welfare of the veterans.”

Veteran, James Fay, who spent 22 years in the Irish guards, was asked to join the team at Morrisons this year.

Ex-serviceman James Fay

James, 92, used to be a member of the Stamford Legion and now enjoys living at Tallington Lodge Care Home.

He said: “I jumped at the opportunity when I got the chance to join.

“I love to see my old friends again.”

In Rutland, Coun Ian Razzell, a retired Army officer, is one of Rutland’s Armed Forces Champions. They are responsible for ensuring the county does all it can to support members of the Armed Forces Community either living or stationed locally.

He said: “It’s easy to lose sight of the fact that more than a million British military personnel lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, with the First World War accounting for more than 880,000 of these casualties.

“We pause to remember not just those who fought but also what they fought for.At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”

Saturday, November 2

Dedication of the garden of Remembrance, 10.45am at the War Memorial in Broad Street, Stamford.

Saturday November 9

Poppy Appeal concert by the Rutland Concert Band on behalf of the Royal British Legion, All Saints Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 on the door

Sunday, November 10

Stamford Remembrance Parade, 10.30am in Star Lane and marches along Broad Street

Back to the Blitz. 2.30-4.30pm at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. Tickets £8/£10 from the box office

Music for Remembrance, 7pm in Uppingham School Chapel

St Guthlac’s Church service and parade. 10am at St Guthlac Church, Market Deeping

Service and wreath laying, 11am at Spanhoe Airfield

Gretton Remembrance parade, 2.45pm from the Recreation Ground

Barnack memorial service, 10am at the village church,with a commemoration at the war memorial at 10.50am

Sunset bugle call, 7pm at Barnack war memorial

Remembrance Service and coffee morning, 11.15am at the Darby and Joan Hall, Bourne

Oakham Remembrance Parade, 2pm at the Market Place and service at 2.30pm at All Saints’ Church followed by wreath-laying

Music and readings for Remembrance, 5pm-6.30pm at All Saints Church, Stamford

Monday, November 11