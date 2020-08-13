Home   News   Article

A-level results 2020: live coverage from schools in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 13 August 2020

This morning we will bring you A-level results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.

It has been a strange year for pupils, who instead of sitting exams in June have been awarded grades by their teachers based on previous work.

Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and jobs.

