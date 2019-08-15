A-level Results Day 2019: Harington School in Oakham results

Students at Harington School are celebrating outstanding A level results today, with over a quarter of all grades achieved at A* or A standard.

Eight students (Sofia Breeze, Joseph Halford, James Howell, Emily Lemon, Isabel Orchard, Ben Raine, Jamie Robertson, Cameron Smith) achieved A*s in all three of their A-level choices. This is particularly impressive as students need to typically achieve well over 90 per cent in their exams to achieve this highest possible grade.

Students have secured places at the most competitive universities in the country. James Howell (A*A*A*A) and Jamie Robertson (A*A*A*AA) will both be studying natural science at Cambridge, whilst Amelia Seymour (A*AAA) and Ayse Tavasli (AAA) will be studying law at Oxford and Cambridge respectfully. Sofia Breeze (A*A*A*AB) will be studying medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Not to be out done, Amelia’s twin sister, Hannah (A*AB) will be studying veterinary science at Liverpool. Both girls have enjoyed themselves greatly at the school and felt that their friendly rivalry and strong work ethic had served them well. Amelia said, “I have loved studying at Harington and for both Hannah and myself to achieve so well is amazing.”

Whilst university places are still being confirmed, the school is anticipating that nearly 50 per cent of all students will have secured the grades required to take up a place at Russell group university. This reflects the high quality of specialist support provided by the school. Students leaving the school will be studying a really diverse range of courses including architecture, aeronautical engineering, nutrition, criminology, and computing, alongside the more conventional paths of chemistry, maths and French.

This year four students have opted to join the military, including one student, Alice Weaver who will be training as a dog handler. These students have enjoyed a strong association with the military serving for many years as cadets with the local regiments. Two students will be completing financial apprenticeships and one student is even planning to venture into a very niche route of watchmaking.

Head of school John Harrison said: “I am really proud of the achievements of all our students who have worked closely with the teaching staff over the last two years to achieve some really impressive results. Students are now entering into a really diverse range of courses in which I am sure they will excel.”

Samantha Peberdy (AAB), who is studying illustration next year, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Harington, made some great friends, and I am looking forward to the next stage of my career.”

Abigail Lovering (AABB), who is studying English literature at Edinburgh, said@ “The teachers were incredible and the level of support we have received throughout has been great. I will be sorry to leave but I am really looking forward to next year.”

Harington School is a sixth form college offering academic A-levels based in Oakham, Rutland. It has gone from strength to strength since opening in September 2015, including being judged as outstanding in all categories in an Ofsted report in January 2017. The School has grown in size each year since opening and is expected to be over-subscribed for September 2019.

