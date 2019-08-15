A-level Results Day 2019: Oakham School results

At Oakham School 24 students celebrated straight A* and A grades or equivalent, joining the 29 students who received International Baccalaureates (IB) to the same high standard in July.

Overall, 48 per cent of all exams taken by Year 13 were awarded A*, A grade or equivalent.

Three students are going to Oxbridge, while a number have secured places in Ivy League and other US universities and colleges.

Retiring headmaster Nigel Lashbrook

Particular highlights included 70 of students who studied history being awarded an A* or A or equivalent at A-level and in the IB diploma, along with 64 per cent of geographers and 61 per cent of economists.

Headmaster Nigel Lashbrook, who is retiring from the school, said: “These excellent results, and the exceptional university pathways they have unlocked, are a testament to the hard work and efforts of our students and staff."

He added: "Regardless of whether the structure of exams has been successfully changed, or if the grading boundaries are under debate, one thing remains resolutely the same: education is about so much more than examinations. Results days mark the culmination of our students’ learning journey.

"Oakhamians are now embarking on the next stage of their lives, equipped with a wide range of skills, aptitudes and abilities that they have honed during the astonishing array of experiences and opportunities they have encountered during their time at Oakham – both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Oakham’s Head of Upper School, Simone Lorenz-Weir added: “We are immensely proud of each and every one of our students, not just those who have achieved the top grades.”

“Their results are made even more impressive by the fact that while our students have been dedicated to their academic studies they have also been deeply committed to a huge range of other areas of school life.

"They have been playing sport at county, club and national level, winning national STEM awards such as TeenTech, garnering accolades at Model United Nations, as well as dazzling audiences with their musical and acting talents.”

