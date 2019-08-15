A-level Results Day 2019: The Deepings School results

Students at the Deepings School celebrated some impressive achievements and are now preparing for the next stage in their lives.

Whilst a number of the school's students will be starting apprenticeships imminently, the majority of the Year 13 students are going to their first-choice university, including universities as far afield as Durham, Sheffield, Nottingham and York.

Mr Phil Smith, assistant headteacher with responsibility for the sixth form, said: “It is pleasing to see the hard work of the Year 13 students reflected in a set of results that see our students successfully move on to the next stages of their lives”.

Amongst this year’s highest achieving students were:

Bailie Harrison: psychology (A*), biology (A) and chemistry (A)

Jack Bray: business (A), economics (A) and media studies (A)

Haamid Dungarwalla: chemistry (A), mathematics (A) and biology (B)

Mia Newman: Spanish (A), physical education (A) and biology (B)

Thomas Walton: chemistry (A), mathematics (A) and physics (B)

William Bruce: economics (A), chemistry (B) and history (B)

Kira Leeton: English Literature (A), history (B) and psychology (B)

Harriet Norris: fine art (A), chemistry (B) and mathematics (B)

Elodie Hoppe: travel and tourism (Dist *), sociology (A) and geography (B)

Students who made the most progress since their GCSE examination results included Aimee Banham, Jack Bray, Sally Hallett, Elodie Hoppe, Thomas Walton, Ella Flatters, Jamie Roe and Stephanie Macauley.

Top scorer, Bailie Harrison, was delighted with her results and commented: "Studying A-levels was extremely difficult, however it was also incredibly rewarding to get into my first choice university. I believe that my A-level courses have set me up well for university.’

Jack Bray commented: "After seven years at the Deepings School, I am delighted to collect my results achieving three A grades, allowing me to take the next steps in my career at Barclaycard as a fraud investigator."

Kira Leeton was thrilled with her grades and added: "A-levels were challenging but the results were worth it. I am so excited to be continuing my journey at Durham University.

Harriet Norris said: "I found A-levels extremely challenging but it is very rewarding to now be going to university to study forensic chemistry."

Finally, Thomas Walton was really pleased with his results and said: "I am over the moon with achieving A, A, B and I am excited to start my studies in chemistry at Nottingham University."

Headteacher Richard Lord commented: “We wish all of our outgoing students the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating with them at their presentation evening on September 12."