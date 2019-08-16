A-level Results day 2019: Uppingham School results

Uppingham School says this year's leavers have performed "especially well" in their A level, BTEC and Pre-U exams.

The praise adds to the good results reported yesterday at schools in Oakham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

A school statement said: "In a national environment where A levels have become harder this year, Uppinghamians deserve especial praise for their academic achievements.

"Our pupils have had their places confirmed at many of the best universities in the UK, US and globally, including Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Chicago and Duke.

The school reported 'some excellent individual performances', saying congratulations especially go to Fenella Blayney (four A* grades), Charles Chan and Tianyi Feng (three 3* grades) who are amongst the pupils who gained 3A*s or more. While Fenella will be heading to Oxford, Charles will be going to Cambridge and they will be reading Mathematics and Engineering respectively.

Other noteworthy successes were those of Peter Thorne, Sam Abbott, Alfie Baxter, Teresa Boardman, Maddie Campion, Oscar Chivers, Hester Dewhurst, Alex George, Anna Horwich, Tom Marriage and Tom Stone-Wigg (all of whom gained at least 2A*1A).

Among other highlights:

One of the art works created by a student

In Art and Design, this was the first year during which the School offered a Pre-U course in the state-of-the-art Leonardo Centre. Three quarters of the pupils gained the equivalent of A*A grades, while in Fine Art all of the pupils gained Distinction grades (examples of the 'outstanding' work created by its Fine Art pupils can be found above and below).

The school also reported an excellent academic year for modern languages, with three quarters of the pupils gaining A*A grades.

In the first year of results for Uppingham’s Sport BTEC course, three quarters of the candidates gained Distinctions.

Dr Richard Maloney, Headmaster of Uppingham School, said: “This year’s leavers should feel enormously proud of their results and their individual successes are to be celebrated. They have demonstrated hard work and commitment to their studies in their final year at Uppingham, ably supported by their teachers whose dedication and passion combine to inspire pupils to achieve their potential. It has been a privilege for all of us to work with such capable people.

“Pupils at Uppingham fundamentally benefit from the breadth of an all-round education, with each individual and their talents being foremost. Their academic results and their full involvement in life at the School will enable them to flourish in the years to come as they experience the ever-increasing complexities of adulthood. Most importantly, as they leave Uppingham for the next stage of their lives, this year’s Upper Sixth also leave behind a rich legacy and many special memories.”