The wait is over – pupils get their A-level results today.

We will bring you A-level results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.

Pupils returned to the examination halls this summer after the pandemic when grades were awarded by teachers.

Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and jobs.

We will be sharing some of the success stories from:

• Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton

• Bourne Academy

• Bourne Grammar

• The Deepings School

• Harington School, Oakham

• Stamford College

• Stamford Endowed Schools

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

