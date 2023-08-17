Home   News   Article

A-level results from schools in the Stamford, Rutland and Bourne area

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
-
Published: 06:00, 17 August 2023

The wait is over – pupils get their A-level results today.

We will bring you A-level results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.

Pupils returned to the examination halls this summer after the pandemic when grades were awarded by teachers.

CY23 EXAMISTOCK 280423_172413295Exam istock images showing students revising and studying for exams.
Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and jobs.

We will be sharing some of the success stories from:

Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton

Bourne Academy

Bourne Grammar

The Deepings School

Harington School, Oakham

Stamford College

Stamford Endowed Schools

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

ALSO: What you need to know for A-level results day

If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us by 11am on 01780 758955 or email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk. You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.

