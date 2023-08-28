There are many exciting things you can choose to do on a sleepy summer Sunday afternoon in Oakham, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

You could watch the level crossing gates open and close from the old footbridge for an hour or two, you could search high and low looking for a shop that’s open or if you’re really up for it and want to get your optimum 2,337 daily steps in, you could head up to Oakham North West, visit the fast developing ‘Pylon Grange Flood Plain’ and count potholes, chicanes and sleeping policemen on your way back into town. You might find the odd coffee shop open on the Sabbath, or a pub or two, but if something more risky, something more edgy is your bent, or you crave an audience to wonder at the perpetual motion of your latest ‘Grandma or Grandad Dance’ moves, then Cutts Close is the only place in town.

I said to the Lovely Lady last Sunday: “We’ve got to get on down to Cutts this afternoon, there’s bound to be some great musical entertainment, a local group I expect.” “Hogwash,” she replied, which at first I took to mean she thought I was talking out of my posterior orifice, talking a load of nonsense, being a complete numpty. “No you complete numpty, Hogwash, that’s the name of the band, they’re a 1970s Glam Rock tribute band”. “Wow, what did we do to deserve such musical aristocracy at the bandstand?”

Allan Grey

Four guys, three of them with a then fashionable Brian May long curly syrup, modelled before his mop turned a ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ that is, and clad in enough glitter and sequins to make an East End Pearly King and Queen very jealous. They thundered out ‘Ballroom Blitz’ and ‘Wig Wam Bam’ from Sweet, got us all rocking to ‘Get it On’ from T-Rex, ‘Tiger Feet’ from Mud and ‘Mama, Weer All Crazee Now’ from Slade, by which time the highly appreciative crowd of 73, attendance and probably average age as well, was nearing total frenzy, with one or two even managing to get out of their seats, wiggle their hips a few times and wave their arms before collapsing back down exhausted from the exertion. There was however one exception, the white haired disco diva who really was perpetual motion, keeping everyone entertained by wiggling her way through the complete Hogwash performance. If she’d like to get in touch, the Lovely Lady would like to know what supplements she’s on?

The set got a little controversial as Hogwash offered their version of Tom Jone’s ‘Delilah’, recently removed from the Welsh Rugby Football Union’s pre-match playlist due to some of its lyrics now being deemed unsafe. However, like all Welsh rugby supporters, no-one seemed to feel unsafe in Cutts Close and most sang the number with some gusto, as they did for most of the songs, in fact the whole afternoon could easily have been mistaken for an open-air reunion of Rutland Reminders, lots of people with white hair and walking sticks sitting around and singing every word to 50 year old songs.

In our small group it got competitive, each trying to remember the name of the song and the group, a bit like a geriatric version of Saturday night’s ‘The Hit List’. We had Norman Greenbaum’s ‘Spirit in the Sky’, ‘Wishing Well’ by Free, which was definitely ‘Alright Now’, ‘Fat Bottom Girls’ by Queen, which was clearly not meant as any reflection on one half of the audience. ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You a Star’ by David Essex had the same half of the audience coming over all unnecessary, finishing with everyone who was able, standing, waving their arms and singing along to Jeff Beck’s ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’.

No off-roading in Cutts Close in Oakham, says Allan Grey

An outstanding afternoon, for which huge credit must go to the team at Oakham Town Council, which has organised not just this one afternoon but a whole summer series of band concerts featuring some of the county’s finest and making use of the jewel in Oakham’s crown that is Cutts Close. The ever present disco diva Grandma was the icing on the cake, great entertainment, and demonstrating a better exercise routine than a sweaty hour on the treadmill at Catmose gym or a Monday morning pilates class.

Now, whilst making our way to the bandstand we had noticed that OTC had taken heed of the dangerous practice of ‘off-roading’ that seems to have taken hold in the park, and in particular up the 45 degree banking just round from Burley Road car park, having now erected a sign clearly forbidding any such future excursions.

It seems that some of the town’s more adventurous mobility scooter riders fail to risk assess the steepness of the ascent up the grassy bank, one even managing to overturn her scooter on top of herself half way up, fortunately without incurring any life threatening injuries. I have spoken to the somewhat shaken driver and confirmed that the adjacent skatepark is even less suitable for her Stride Sport and she must stick to the footpath even if the band are playing Otis Clay’s 1980 hit, ‘The Only Way is Up’.