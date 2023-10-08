We’re once again off on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – The volume of trade and the goodwill it has built up since coming to Bourne in 1968 has compelled Buy Bulk to make a third extenson to its Eastgate store. Director Mrs Jennifer Betts (right) serves sherry to customers Mr and Mrs R. C. Holliday.

10 years ago

October 4, 2013

Funding for a £5m football ground and sports complex could be put in jeopardy if changes to site access are not approved next week.

Stamford AFC and New College Stamford had hoped to start work on the facility off Ryhall Road last week.

Burghley Estates, which owns the land, asked South Kesteven District Council to change a condition imposed when the plans were approved in March that required a new junction to be built before work on the football ground could begin.

Burghley asked to use the existing access point at Borderville Farm instead and finish the junction at a later date.

But at a meeting on Tuesday last week members of the council's development control committee delayed their decision so they could visit the site.

The committee will consider the application again this coming Tuesday.

Council officers have recommended the condition be changed to allow work to begin.

But the team behind the development are concerned that if work is delayed again they could lose significant grant funding, putting the whole project at risk.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – When Easton-on-the-Hill Garford School autumn fayre was held on Saturday these young lads got tangled up in a knotty game.

A gated travellers' site set up without permission will be dismantled after the plot was described as a flood risk by planners.

But the site, at Nine Bridges, Mile Drove in Glinton, will not have to be closed for another six months to allow the family who moved their caravans onto the plot to find another location.

Glinton ward councillor John Holdich said he was frustrated it would take so long to move the caravans on.

He said: “We were told the caravans moved onto the site six weeks ago, and since then myself and Cllr Peter Hiller have been working hard to get the process in motion.

“It is frustrating for our constituents, who don't realise there is such a long process to go through.

“They say that if they built a home on land without permission, the authority would be on them like a ton of bricks.

“The site they have chosen is unsuitable. There are no facilities, such as electricity or sewerage, and it is near land used by children to play in during the summer.

“It may be their land, but it is unsuitable.”

The travellers have until November 4 to appeal against the enforcement action by the city council over the unauthorised development then six months to move, or face a fine.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – Stamford Exeter Townswomen's Guild held their first fair at the Arts Centre Assembly Rooms on Saturday. Pictured: The Mayoress of Stamford, Mrs Margaret Brodie (third left) admites the soft toys at the fair. On the left is the Guild chairman, Mrs Angela Seez.

More than 6,000 people took the chance to have their say on a county council's plans to withdraw funding from 32 of its 47 libraries.

Lincolnshire County Council's public consultation into changes to its library service ended on Monday.

Council officers will now analyse all the feedback and aim to prepare a report by early November.

The report will go before the council's community and public safety scrutiny committee for recommendations on December 2 before a decision is made by the nine-person executive on December 3.

The council's executive member for libraries Nick Worth (Con) said: “Despite the continuing decline in usage, we know there are still people who are passionate about libraries.

“And their views will be taken into considerable alongside those of everyone else who has responded to our consultation.”

Under the proposals Deepings Library on High Street. Market Deeping, would be among the 32 to lose funding.

25 years ago: October 9, 1998 – Bountiful harvest: Helpers and organisers of Peakirk Harvest Festival gather on one of the stalls.

25 years ago

October 9, 1998

Stamford is suffering from a hidden increase in teenage gambling, according to youth charities in the town.

Both Stamford YMCA and Stamford Housing for Young People (SHYP) have noticed a marked increase in the number of teenagers gambling on a regular basis.

Dave Warren of Stamford YMCA said: “The problem with teenage gambling is it can be kept hidden and isn't noticed until it becomes a serious problem.

“Unfortunately, part of the problem is establishments not cracking dpwn on it, but letting younger kids play on the fruit machines when they shouldn't even be on the premises.”

He said some young people he knows gamble on a regular basis – and if it becomes a serious problem it can lead to crime to try to support the habit.

SHYP House, based in Barnack Road, provides housing for 16-23 year old males who can no longer live at home.

House manager Kevin Ayton said: “More and more young people referred to SHYP have an already established gambling problem. While it won't stop us accepting them, it is a problem that urgently needs addressing.”

25 years ago: October 9, 1998 – Tuneful: Organist Noel Bellamy plays the first tunes on the newly installed organ at St. John the Baptist Church, Morton, watched by, from left, Ted Aistrup (organ builder), Paul Wardell (guest organist) and Michael Kee (guest organist).

A review of car parking charges in Stamford aims to increase parking turn-over for the good of the town, says councillors.

A public consultation was carried out before the review was formulated, and the proposals have been adopted by South Kesteven District Council's customer services committee.

The committee put together a working party which included members of Stamford Chamber of Trade, the Stamford Regeneration Project, Stamford Residents' Traffic Association, the town council and the police.

Council chief executive Chris Farmer said only key short stay prices would be going up, and some rates will come down.

But quarterly season tickets have been replaced with cheaper tickets which cannot be used in short-stay car parks.

Mr Farmer said: “The review is essential to traffic management in Stamford, and to ensure efficient use of car parks we want to get a higher turnover of vehicles in short-stay.

“The two-tier proposal, with higher prices on Friday and Saturday, reflects peak demand. Perhaps people who are able to shop earlier in the week will take the hint and do so, helping to relieve Friday and Saturday traffic pressure.”

25 years ago: October 9, 1998 – Keep fit fun – Tumble Tots children enjoy a fun workout at Stamford Arts Centre.

Loyal customers of the Happy Hot Meals Chinese take-away in Stamford can look forward to free snacks, courtesy of owner Norton Liu.

Mr Liu feared his business could fold if approval was given for another take-away to open just around the corner from his West Street premises.

But on Tuesday South Kesteven District Council threw out the application after deciding a new take-away would cause traffic problems.

Mr Liu collected 135 signatures from loyal customers and local businesses and now plans to treat them all to free snacks.

He said: “I am very happy now – it is a big relief. But I was confident because I had so much support.

“It is already very difficult to run a business here in Stamford. Now the business will continue in the family.”

Mr Liu's eldest son, Stamford School boy Bruce Liu (10), already helps at the shop and his father hopes he will take over the business founded by his own father-in-law, Hong Ho, 25 years ago.

The highways authority requested refusal in the case because of the proximity to traffic lights.

25 years ago: October 9, 1998 – The Hereward Group of WIs celebrates their 21st birthday. Pictured are Janet Turner, chairman of the Lincolnshire South County Federation, Marion Davis, secretary of the Hereward Group, Margaret Flegg, who made the cake, Marian Foers, Lincolnshire South County Federation VCO, treasurer Pam Proctor and president Doreen Laybourn with the 21st birthday creation.

50 years ago

October 5, 1973

Post Office officials are investigating the complaints of residents of Ryhall, a growing village that has only one public telephone kiosk.

For nearly a month Ryhall Parish Council have been pressing telephone engineers in Peterborough to provide another kiosk.

Councillors claim that the kiosk in New Road is overworked – and that, in an emergency, the situation could be serious.

Coun Arthur Boor said: “The present kiosk is situated in the wrong place.

“In an emergency, it could take people from Balk Road and Coppice Road end at least ten minutes to get to the phone, unless they happened to know someone who has a private phone that they could use.

“There are still some people who do not have, and cannot afford, a telephone.

Mr Boor added that there were already 130 homes being built in the village.

He said: “We are spreading our wings a lot further with expansion and we really need more telephones.

“Already there are queues at the New Road kiosk, and the situation is likely to get worse instead of better.

“A phone near the library and another one on the village green, in the centre of the council estate, would be ideal.”

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – Guests at the party to celebrate the re-publishing of the James Wright history of Rutland. Presentation of Lady Thelma Martin by Mr Brian Lewis (right). On the left is Professor Simmons.

Negotiations for either buying or leasing the Eastgate, Bourne, abattoir from T. W. Mays and Sons are going ahead, said Mr Frank Mason, Clerk to Bourne Urban Council, on Tuesday.

He added that he could say no more until representatives of Stamford Borough, South Kesteven Rural, which meet on Friday and Monday had reported to their authorities.

A further meeting of these representatives will soon be convened.

In keeping with their amended undertaking the company closed the abattoir on Saturday. An earlier closure was intended but Mays answered requests from the Urban Council to postpone it.

Since the decision to close was made, the Urban Council tried to find a solution so that animal slaughtering will continue in Bourne.

Bourne and district butchers have also had several meetings.

In case he should jeopardise negotiations, Mr Brian Shields, of Station Road, Rippingale, who directed the butchers' campaign, would not comment on the direct situation.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – NSPCC helpers and customers at the Christmas card stall held during a fund raising coffee morning in Stamford Town Hall.

The slope of the back gardens of two of the four bungalows which Oakham Rural Council are building at Hambleton for elderly people is so steep that it is now considered necessary to reduce the gradient.

The Council were told on Monday that the work was likely to cost in the region of £500.

It was stated that from the outset it was known that the site development costs would be high due to the difficult access through a high roadside bank, the existing pond and fall of the land.

Every effort had been made to keep the cost of all other site works to a minimum.

The Council had been advised by Mr. D. M. Penny, of Brooksby Agricultural College, to plant ground cover plants and shrubs on the southern boundary of the site where the gradient was steepest.

A scheme for building a block of flatlets for elderly people in the grounds of Barleythorpe Hall, Rutland County Council's old people's home, has been shelved for the time being by the Rural Council.

The Earl of Gainsborough felt that very careful thought should be given to building this type of accommodation at Barleythorpe having regard to the sense of isolation which had been expressed to him by some of the elderly people resident at Barleythorpe Hall.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – The North Luffenham Fox and Hounds dominoes team, champions and knock-out winners of the village's summer league. Back (from left): P. Jones, D. O'Leary, D. Flattery, E. Steward, S. Booth. Front: M. Drew, A. Douglass, P. Taylor.

100 years ago

October 5, 1923

Later Posting On Sundays - Owing to the later running of the train to Leicester on Sundays, the head Post-office letter-box and town letter-boxes will, on and from the 7th inst., be cleared half-an-hour later than heretofore.

Support For Sport – The first of a series of dances organised by Stamford Town F.C. Supporters' Club was held at the Drill-hall on Saturday evening, about 160 attending. Messrs. A. Banks and H. Newman acted as M.C.'s whilst Mr. G. A. Harper's orchestra provided the music. Refreshments were dispensed by the Ladies' Committee.

Fire Fighter Weds

A picturesque wedding took place at Baston Parish Church on Wednesday morning when Mr. Charles F. Middleton, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. Middleton, St. Paul's-street, Stamford, was married to Miss Una Nesta Atter, Laxton House, Baston.

50 years ago: October 5, 1973 – Some of the “tramps” who were among more than 100 people who attended a “tramps' hop” at Thurlby's barn, Tallington, on Friday. The event was organised by the social committee of the Stamford Shakespeare Company.

The bridegroom is a member of the Stamford Fire Brigade, the members of which drove over on the motor engine, and, as the happy couple left the church, the firemen formed a guard of honour and made an archway of their axes. The bridal car was attached to the engine, and, to the accompaniment of the clashing of the fire bell and the blowing of whistles, the car was drawn to the home of the bride's father, where the reception was held.

The ceremony was performed by the Rev F. Fisher Taylor (Rector) and Mr. A. J. Broad, brother-in-law of the bridegroom, acted as best man. The bride, who was charmingly attired in a dress of silver grey with hat to match, was given away by her father, Mr. H. Atter. Upon arrival at the house Mr. and Mrs. Middleton were heartily congratulated by the firemen, the former also receiving best wishes on the occasion of the anniversary of his birthday, which he was celebrating that day. The honeymoon is being spent at Eastbourne.

“Not Fair” - “It is not fair to the agricultural labourer, and I don't know how you can make such an application” said the Marquess of Exeter at the Stamford St. Martin's Police Court on Friday, when Mr. C. H. Dodman, assistant overseer and rate collector for Wittering, applied for Herbert Walden, Wittering, to be excused pament of £1 13s. 4d.

The particulars disclosed showed that Walden for some time had been out of work, and had been drawing the unemployment dole – 29s. per week for himself, wife and nine children.

The Marquess of Exeter: But don't you realise that his man is in a better position than an agricultural labourer? Why do you make this application?

Mr. Dodman at first made no reply, but upon Lord Exeter making the statement above quoted he observed “But they are in poor circumstances.”

Lord Exeter: And so is an agricultural labourer. It is perfectly scandalous. What is the man?

Mr. Dodman: He has just started work at Blackstone's.

Lord Exeter: Well, then, is it fair to a labourer? We shall certainly not excuse him, and we think it desirable that Walden should pay 5s. per month off the rate.

A Famous Theologian – Dr. R. F. Horton, of Hampstead, a prominent writer and preacher, visited the Star-lane Congregational Church, Stamford, on Friday, and, in the presence of good congregations, preached two thoughtful sermons. His afternoon discourse was based on the lessons of Nature and in the evening Dr, Horton dealt with the life hereafter.

150 years ago

October 3, 1873

A borough rate of 3d. in the pound was allowed on Saturday for that part of St. Martin's parish which is in the borough of Stamford.

Stamford Union – At the Board meeting on Wednesday a letter from Dr. Kelly was read in which he stated the vaccination station at West Deeping would be kept distinct, and that there would be stations at Tallington and Greatford. He added that the fever at West Deeping was not in his opinion of a contagious nature, being produced by bad water, and that there were no fresh cases. The statistics of the week were as follows: In the house 127, or 4 more than in the corresponding week of last year; recipients of out-relief 757, at a cost of £84 13s, being £11 13s. 11/2d. less than the cost in the corresponding week of last year. Vagrants relieved during the week, 14.

The Blue Coat school, Stamford, is to be re-opened under the new regime on Monday next. All boys who attended the school before the holiday will receive instruction gratis, but new scholars will have to pay 6d. per week in advance, and prior to their admission will have to pass a short examination.

A very enjoyable miscellaneous concert was given on Wednesday evenig, at the Assembly-rooms, Stamford, by Miss Goodliff, whose effort to entertain her fellow townspeople was perfectly successful. The room was crowded, and the various songs and ballards were generally applauded. Miss Goodliff, who was in excellent voice, sang with taste and discression, and she was ably assisted by Miss Askey, Mr. C. Day, Mr. W. H. Noble, and Mr. Harry Windley, the latter being warmly greeted and frequently encored.

The Stamford Football Club commenced the season on Monday last.

Ten £5 notes were found in St Mary's-street, Stamford, on Tuesday by Mr. Denning, piano-forte tuner. They had been dropped by the Rev. C. Nevinson, to whom they were restored.

A lad 9 years of age, in the employ of Mr. C. Newcome, farmer, Little Casterton, last week had one of his feet severely crushed in a horse chaff-cutting machine. He was taken to the Stamford Infirmary, when it was found necessary to amputate one of the toes. The boy had been set to drive the horse attached to the machine.

On Friday evening last a serious carriage accident happened at Ketton. The Rev. Chas. Arnold and Mrs. Arnold, of Tinwell, had been on a visit to Mrs. Harrison at the Grange, and were returning home, when, owing to the darkness of the night, the driver of the carriage got the wheels on a heap of stones, by which the vehicle capsized. Mrs. Arnold was thrown against a gate post and had an arm broken, and was otherwise injured, by Mr Arnold escaped with a few bruises.

Market Deeping – Sudden Death – Ann Lincoln, a widow, of Deeping St. James, who has for many years attended the neighbouring markets weekly, was seized in an apoplectic fit on Saturday, whilst sitting in the butter-market at Peterboro'. She was at once conveyed to the Infirmary, but expired in about an hour after her admittance. The deceased always bore a stout and robust appearance. In her basket was found nearly £40 in notes and gold.

Bourn – The first train in the morning now leaves Bourn at 10 minutes before 8 o'clock, instead of five minutes past eight as heretofore.

200 years ago

October 3, 1823

On Monday an inquest was held, by the coroner for this borough, on the body of Aaron Loveman, a serjeant in the 43d regiment of light infantry, who in the forenoon of that day hanged himself in a stable at the Red Lion public-house, and was found dead a few minutes after he had been seen in perfect health. No rational cause could be assigned for the suicide; but from the evidence it appeared that the deceased has been much in service in Spain and Portugal, and had received a wound in the head, which occasioned delirium whenever he took even a small quantity of spirituous drink. He had been made a serjeant for enterprising and courageous conduct, and was much respected by all who knew him. Verdict, lunacy. The remains of the unfortunate man were interred in St. Michael's church-yard on Wednesday with military honours.

An inquest was held on Friday last, in St. Martin's, Stamford Baron, by Mr. Hopkinson, coroner for the Soke of Peterboro', upon the body of a lad named Edw. Dalton, aged 13 years, employed at the George Inn, and who on the preceding evening, in attempting to catch a restive mare, was thrown down and trodden upon by her, whereby his skull was dreadfully fractured. Verdict, accidental death. The jury laid a deodand upon the mare.

On Friday last as some butchers were driving a bullock through High-street, Boston, it became restive and entered the shop of Mr. Kitwood, sail-makers, dealer in earthenare, &c. Every endeavor was made to drive the beast again into the street; but after it has remained in the shop some time, part of the floor gave way, and the bullock was precipitated into the cellar beneath, where (as it could not possibly be got out alive) it was shot. The damage sustained in the shop was inconsiderable.

In the course of Saturday night last, the house of the Rev. Thos. Willan, at Corby, was broken into and robbed of some valuable articles.

Spalding fair on Thursday the 25th ult. was but thinly supplied with stock. Sheep in general were dull of sale, the sheep fair not being clear until a late hour; but store beasts obtained a brisk demand.

Committed to Northampton county gaol (by J. P. Clarke, Esq.) Thomas Baucutt, of Long Buckby, attorney, charged with stealing fom Jas. Haynes, two promissory notes for £10 each, his property. Also (by the Rev. C. E. Isham,) Wm. Eaton the younger, for refusing to find sureties in a case of assault upon John Paine, of Tansor.

On Monday last, G. F. Maule, Esq., on his entering upon the office of Mayor of Huntingdon, gave an excellent dinner at the Fountain inn to the burgesses &c. The company were kept together in good humour and hilarity until a late hour.

We understand that the Morning Herald has had, within the last four years, a singularly rapid rise in its daily circulation. In fact, its rise has been in the proportion of four to one, or quadrupled. It is now decidely the second Morning Paper in London, in point of daily circulation. What is also singular is, that it is a paper which is of no particular party. This shows, among other things, that the tone of the people has materially changed, and that party spirit is on the wane in England.