Tours of a town hall are starting again.

People will be able to take a look at the history Stamford Town Hall has on offer as Friday tours resume this week.

They include the mayor’s parlour, civic regalia, the courtroom, Malcolm Sargent room and council chamber.

The Stamford crest on the town hall

Tours are free of charge and run from 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.

Places can be booked by calling Stamford Town Hall on 01780 753808.