A military veteran involved in a life-changing parachute accident has secured a place to run the London Marathon next year, supporting the Royal British Legion.

Paul Childe-Freeman suffered terrible injuries in the fall. The tendons and ligaments in his limbs were damaged beyond repair and he wears prosthetic supports that enable him to stand and walk.

This did not stop Paul from continuing to serve in the RAF for a further five years, and from taking part in the activities he loves.

In 2009, two decades after the accident, he completed the London Marathon in four hours and 46 minutes.

But then, two years ago, Paul contracted meningitis. Misdiagnosed as covid during the height of the pandemic, the infection took hold and resulted in brain damage. He also now suffers epileptic fits.

Despite this huge setback to his health, the 61-year-old from New Cross Road in Stamford remains positive about his situation.

“A lot of people are so much worse off than me,” he said. “Some of my friends never made it back.

“I have learned to keep going towards my objectives.”

His next objective is to ensure a Royal British Legion clubhouse that he loves keeps going.

“I’m running the marathon for the Melton Mowbray clubhouse,” said Paul, who has a daughter who lives in Melton.

“The Royal British Legion is so important in Stamford, Melton and other towns in the area, and I don’t want to see the clubs close.

“When I visited the club in Melton Mowbray I was made to feel so welcome. The staff are friendly, you can get a reasonably priced drink and chat with people.

“It’s not just ex-forces people who can go - it’s open to everyone and provides a real sense of community.”

Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion formed a century ago, in 1922. It has about 4,000 members but currently no club building.

With a charity place secured at the marathon in April next year, Paul, who is married to his childhood sweetheart Julie and has a son, a daughter and two grand-daughters, is now working on two objectives.

One is his training, which he does around Stamford, Ryhall and Belmesthorpe, and the other is to raise £2,000 for the Royal British Legion.