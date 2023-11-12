A Remembrance memorial has been built by college students.

Stamford College plumbing and carpentry students constructed the new remembrance display, inspired by the British Army’s Royal Engineers.

The Royal Engineers – or ‘Sappers’ – are builders, electricians and plumbers, who learn and conduct trades alongside operational and combat duties.

The Remembrance memorial created by Stamford College students

Stamford College students constructed the display, fabricating low-carbon steel stands, cutting out wooden poppies and making heart-shaped copper vases.

The display has been dedicated to Oliver Smith, a Stamford soldier who lost his life in the First World War in 1918, aged 31.

He was buried in Belgium but has a memorial in Stamford Cemetery off Radcliffe Road. His family were recently left ‘heartbroken’ after commemorative brass plaques from his memorial were stolen.

Stamford business Kent Blaxill donated paint for the display and Taylor Made Signs produced the silhouette soldier.