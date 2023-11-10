Hundreds of school children fell silent to remember past pupils who died in the two world wars.

The Remembrance service at Stamford Endowed Schools took place on the sports fields off St Paul’s Street on Friday morning (November 10), with pupil members of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) playing key roles in the solemn ceremony.

The Rev Matt Phillips, school chaplain, led the service, which included the playing of The Last Post by pupils, a two minutes’ silence and a reading of Lt-Col John McCrae’s poem, In Flanders Fields.

Pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools taking part in a Remembrance service

The annual Remembrance service is an important event on the school’s calendar, with many pupils having family links to the British Armed Forces.

Cadets and members of staff from the school will also be present at the Remembrance parade in Stamford town centre on Sunday (November 12).